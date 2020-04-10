BLUE MOUNTAIN • The coronavirus has made its mark on this Easter holiday all throughout the region. That still will not stop the Town of Blue Mountain from trying to spread some Easter cheer.
The town announced that the Easter Bunny would be making its way through Blue Mountain on Saturday morning, beginning at 10 a.m. and will ride through all the city streets to wave to all the children.
Blue Mountain hosts an annual Easter Egg Hunt that is always scheduled the Saturday before Easter but with the current health crisis they were forced to make this change.
"This event usually brings 250 to 300 kids and we give out over 3,000 eggs," claimed Blue Mountain alderman Jeffery Pipkin. "We didn't want to 'do nothing' so we came up with the idea to have the Easter Bunny ride through the town and wave to all the kids."
The town encourages the residents of Blue Mountain to stand outside of their homes but requests that no large groups gather together, whether at home or at the town park as everyone attempts to follow the social distancing guidelines.
The Easter Bunny will be escorted by a fire truck and will not be handing out eggs or candy as a safety precaution.