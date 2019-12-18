WALNUT • The Town of Walnut announced their plans to open a new sports park last Wednesday, Dec. 11 after a generous donation of land was given to the town.
Diane and Dr. Barney Guyton donated 34 and a half acres to the Town of Walnut to make this new park obtainable. The land belonged to Diane's parents, Curtis and Billie Richardson, thus the new park will be named "Richardson Sportsplex."
"This is just a once in a lifetime type of deal that the Guyton family has done to help Walnut grow," said Walnut mayor Vicki Skinner. "I'm just speechless on what this can do for the town of Walnut."
The land is located on Hwy 72 North, just past the construction of the new Love's Travel Stop. Mayor Skinner said that a new traffic light will go up and there will be an access road that will lead into the new gas station and the new ballparks. Skinner also noted that fast food corporations know of the plans to add this sportsplex to the area and are interested in building in the same area.
Walnut Park Director Chase Wilbanks shared the same gratitude as Skinner as it comes to the donation of the land for this new sportsplex. Wilbanks stated that the plan is for there to be around four to five new ball fields. The new fields will range from baseball, softball, football and soccer fields as well as a concession stand and a new walking track. In the future, Wilbanks said he hopes to add a gymnasium on the lot of land as well.
"Our goal is to have something year round for people of all ages," said Wilbanks. "Bringing this park here allows us to do more things in the future. Our goal is to hold tournaments on the weekends like other towns and cities do. I'm excited about it."
Skinner said that they have already reached out to find grant money to get this project underway. She added that any help from local businesses, to sponsor one of the fields or whatever the case may be, is welcomed as they try to move swiftly into construction of the park.
Skinner and Wilbanks agreed that most likely the sportsplex will open around the summer of 2021. That target date is based solely on the amount of funding the town receives through local business and any grant money they may receive.
"We appreciate all the help from the community that we have received over the years," Wilbanks stated. "We could not do it without them. And this is going to take the whole community coming together for us to get this project going."