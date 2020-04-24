RIPLEY • Trinity Assembly of God and Firewall Ministries joined together at Wal-Mart in Ripley on Friday, April 24 to gather needed supplies for the Easter Sunday tornado victims in Laurel and surrounding areas. This will be the relief's crew second trip to Laurel.
Mike Landers, one member of the relief crew, was very emotional when describing the sites he has seen. With tearful eyes, he discussed the houses that were demolished by the three and 1/2-mile wide tornado. He talked about how an elderly lady lost everything she had, but her Bible was untouched.
If you would like to donate supplies, the ministries are gathering bottled water, diapers, toilet paper, tooth brushes, personal items, batteries, and other needed items at Wal-Mart in Ripley until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pictured, from left, are O.G. Ogburn, Billy Hare, Mike Landers and Keith Fox.