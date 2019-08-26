TIPPAH COUNTY – Two men were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday according to the Tippah County Sheriff's Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey.
Jackie Smith, 55, of Benton County and Brandon Holmes, 24, of Tippah County were stopped at Tippah Lake Deli on Sunday, Aug. 25 and arrested by the Tippah County Sheriff's Department. The two are charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine enhanced with firearm, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.
Smith and Holmes are being held at the Tippah County Jail. Smith has a $15,000 Circuit Court bond and a $750 Justice Court bond. Holmes has a $15,000 Circuit Court bond, $500 Justice Court bond and a $166.50 Justice Court cash bond.