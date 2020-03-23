HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Department have arrested two brothers for a murder that occurred in Hickory Flat over two years ago, according to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
On Thursday, March 19, Jonathan Woods, 36, of Waterford, was arrested and charged with the murder of Byron Miguel Alvarado, 26, of Hickory Flat. His brother, Herman Woods, 40, of Tupelo, turned himself in to the Benton County Sheriff's Department on Monday, March 23 and is also being charged with the murder.
Goolsby said that the sheriff's department is looking for another suspect, Marquel Wilson, in connection with the case.
Alvarado died of gunshot wounds at his home just west of Hickory Flat High School on the morning of Feb. 25, 2018.
Jonathan Woods is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Herman Woods is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $260,000 bond.
Anyone with information on whereabouts of Marquel Wilson is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 224-8941.