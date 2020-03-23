HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Department have arrested two brothers and another man for a murder that occurred in Hickory Flat over two years ago, according to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
On Thursday, March 19, Jonathan Woods, 36, of Waterford, was arrested and charged with the murder of Byron Miguel Alvarado, 26, of Hickory Flat. His brother, Herman Woods, 40, of Tupelo, and another man, Marquel Wilson, turned themselves in to the Benton County Sheriff's Department on Monday, March 23 and are also charged with Alvarado's murder.
Alvarado died of gunshot wounds at his home just west of Hickory Flat High School on the morning of Feb. 25, 2018.
Jonathan Woods is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Herman Woods is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $260,000 bond. Wilson is being held in the Benton County Jail also but his bond information is not known at this time.