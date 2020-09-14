ASHLAND • Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, Sept. 13 at Ashland Hardware.
Tyler Robertson and Whitney Whitt, both of Holly Springs, were arraigned Tuesday morning and each have been changed with aggravated assault in the shooting of Kevin Whitt of Ashland. Whitney Whitt and Kevin Whitt are married but have been separated for months.
Sheriff Robby Goolsby said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday. Robertson shot Kevin Whitt with a handgun. Kevin Whitt was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he is in critical condition. Goolsby said it is unclear what sparked the incident.
Robertson and Whitney Whitt are currently in the Benton County Jail. Robertson has a $100,000 bond and Whitney Whitt has a $50,000.