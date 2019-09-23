RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested two men recently in connection with two separate grand larceny charges, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Aron Vuncannon, 20, of Ripley was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for allegedly stealing a car from Blue Mountain. He was picked up on a warrant at his residence by TCSD and is charged with grand larceny. He is currently in the Tippah County Jail with a hold for Circuit Court because he was previously out on felony bond.
Michael Anthony Jones, 44, of Walnut was arrested and charged on a grand larceny warrant Monday, Sept. 16 in Ripley. Jones allegedly stole a trailer from the Falkner area. He is out on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond.