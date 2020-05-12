OXFORD • The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9, 2020.
The following local students are candidates for graduation:
Austin Douglas Irby, of Ashland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree.
Irby is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
David Ruedas, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Juris Doctor degree. Ruedas is a Juris Doctor Law major in the School of Law.
Trevor Bryant Shoup, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Music degree. Shoup is a Music major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Jesse Allen Ketchum Gibens, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Music degree. Gibens is a Music major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Mariah Amber Morrow, of Walnut, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Morrow is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Rotavious Taper, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Taper is a Biochemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Armani Rondell Linton, of Walnut, is a candidate for a B.A. in Sport and Recreation Admin degree. Linton is a Sport and Recreation Admin major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Zychuria Kevonnie Vance, of Blue Mountain, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Vance is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Melissa Reyes, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Reyes is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Peyton Wayne Moore, of Walnut, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies degree. Moore is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.
Rachel Elizabeth Dees, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Master of Science degree. Dees is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the Graduate School.
Lindsay Nicole Massey, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Juris Doctor degree. Massey is a Juris Doctor Law major in the School of Law.
Taylor Paige Robertson, of Falkner, is a candidate for a B.A. in Sport and Recreation Admin degree. Robertson is a Sport and Recreation Admin major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Grace-Anne Elliott, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Elliott is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Loni Lindsay La'sha Hancock, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Hancock is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Dephanie Renee Stoner, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Stoner is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Bobby Wade Fowler, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies degree. Fowler is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.
Santana Grace Shelton, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Shelton is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.
Dustin Chase Cockrell, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies degree. Cockrell is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.
Kristopher O'Ryan Storey, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree. Storey is a Journalism major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
Haley Mariana Alexus Brackey, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Brackey is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.
Julia May Gable, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Gable is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.
Lexi Reed Caviness, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Caviness is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Alecia Sanderson, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Specialist in Education degree. Sanderson is a Educational Leadership major in the Graduate School.
Cesar Ricardo Perez Ibarra, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Perez Ibarra is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.
Melanie Ann Gardner, of Ashland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work degree. Gardner is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Elizabeth Anne Bruce, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work degree. Bruce is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Victor Manuel Ruedas, of Ripley, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ruedas is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.
Hunter Wade Swindle, of Walnut, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree. Swindle is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.
Scott Lee Null, of Walnut, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree. Null is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.
"While we aren't able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates," said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.
UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date. "The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community," Boyce said.
The virtual event will begin at noon CDT and can be viewed at olemiss.edu. As part of the virtual celebration, students - including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation - received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
