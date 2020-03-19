Several local businesses have adjusted hours and the way they conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This list is ever changing so check back later for more updates.
• Food Giant hours have change to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. They are dedicating 7-8 a.m. for senior citizens to shop so the store is clean and items are fresh.
• All Benton and Tippah County libraries are closed. WIFI is available outside all locations.
• Duncan’s Pharmacy per their social media post they have posted that out of safety and concern for thier patients, staff, and community, we have made the decision to go to drive-through only. The front doors are locked, but we are still working to serve your needs in the most effective manner.
✔️Please utilize the drive-through window for dropping off and picking up only. ✔️Please call us with your refill list and we will do our best to have them ready when you arrive. ✔️Please allow us extra time to take care of your needs in the coming days. ✔️Please stay home as much as possible and wash your hands often.
• Capitol Loans will be closed March 19 and 20th they will re-open Monday, March 23.
• The Peoples Bank will have regular hours.
• Regions Bank lobby is closed to the public. Customers are encouraged to use the drive-through for transactions. Customers may contact the main office to set an appointment for any transaction that can not be done by drive-through.
• CB&S Bank lobby is closed to the public. Customers are encouraged to use the drive-through for transactions. Customers may contact the main office to set an appointment for any transaction that can not be done by drive-through.
• Wal-Mart will have temporary hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
• Dollar General Stores will close an hour earlier. All seniors and high risk personal have priority shopping the first hour the stores are open. Paper products, hand sanitizers, and wipes are limited to 3 per customer, ideally.
• Ripley Funeral Home will have their regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• McBride Funeral Home will have their regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Foster and Son Funeral Home will have regular office hours Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Foster Cosmetology will have regular classes on Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Gift of Gab is closed until further notice.