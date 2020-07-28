WALNUT • A Walnut man was arrested recently for stabbing his girlfriend during a fight with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and her son.
Walnut Police Department Investigator Rob Anderson said Jason Winkles, 42, was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault on Monday, July 13.
According to Anderson, Walnut Police Department received the call at 9:36 p.m. the day of the incident. Winkles, his girlfriend, and her son were living together at a residence on Fredrick St. The girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was staying at the home as well. When officers arrived, it appeared that Winkles was jumped on by his girlfriend’s son and her ex-boyfriend. The girlfriend stepped in between the men, and Winkles stabbed her.
The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with moderate but non-life-threatening injures. She has since been released.
Winkles is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $40,000 circuit court bond.