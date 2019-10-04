RIPLEY • According to Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, a Walnut man arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1 for domestic violence had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Alan Buckley, 27, was arrested by the Tippah County Sheriff's Department at 400 County Road 107 in Walnut.
He is currently in the Tippah County Jail on domestic violence simple charges. His bond was set at $1,000. Buckley also had a warrant from Alabama on failure to register as a sex offender, a bond surrender off of charges from the Town of Walnut ($1,000), and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.