WALNUT • A Walnut man was arrested recently on domestic assault charges after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend.
According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, the Walnut Police Department and Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested Jarrod Leatherwood, 29, on Saturday, July 11 and charged him with aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend the day before on Friday, July 10.
Leatherwood is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $10,000 circuit court bond. He also has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections because he was on bail at the time of the incident.