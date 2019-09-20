WALNUT • A Walnut man arrested for no driver’s license was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Tennessee, according to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Brian Keith Howell, 29, of Walnut was arrested Monday, Sept. 16 at the Blue Sky in Walnut. He is charged with no driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia. He also had three misdemeanor warrants for no driver's license, no tag and no insurance.
At the time of his arrest, Howell was in possession of a stolen vehicle out of McNairy County, Tennessee.
Howell is currently being held at the Tippah County Jail on a $1,000 Justice Court bond, a $1,101.75 Justice cash bond, a hold for McNairy County, and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.