WALNUT • The Town of Walnut passed an ordinance recently to help control vicious dogs within the town limits. Any dog that puts the public or other animals at risk is considered a vicious dog, according to the ordinance.
The Vicious Dog Ordinance makes it against the law to own, keep or harbor any Pit Bulldog, Rottweiler, Doberman, mixed breed, or any other dog deemed vicious by nature or behavior, unless the dog is safely secured by a fence, cage, dog pen or heavy chain. The animal also cannot have previously engaged in behaviors that put the public at risk.
The ordinance states that a dog is considered a public risk if it engages in or is trained for animal fighting, bites a person causing an injury when unprovoked, severely injures or kills a domestic animal, which may include livestock, while off the owner's property, has chased or approached a person upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public grounds in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack, and aggressively attacks in a manner that causes a person to reasonably believe that the dog posed an imminent threat of serious injury to such person or another person although no such injury occurs.
Any person violating the ordinance will be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined, not more than $500 and/or imprisoned for not more than 60 days in the Tippah County Jail. The Walnut Municipal Court Judge will decide the punishment for each separate offense.
The Walnut Police Department is authorized to protect the public from threat or injury from any vicious dog by whatever means necessary including the destruction of the dog.