WALNUT • The Walnut Police Department (WPD) issued a missing person notice on Monday regarding a female by the name of Candice Marie Gibson.
WPD stated that Gibson, who also is known as Candice Ray or Candice Walls, has been reported missing by her family since 2017. Candice, 37, is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in the Walnut area.
WPD asks that anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Candice Gibson to please contact 9-1-1 in case of an emergency or call the Tippah County Sheriff's Department at 837-9336 in a non-emergency situation. The Walnut Police Department can be reached from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday by calling 223-4541.