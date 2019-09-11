WALNUT - Walnut pool manager Gena Camburn knew before the hot summer months that the community pool needed repairs and had plenty of room for improvement. With the need of updating the pool, Camburn sought out for help from local businesses in Tippah County in order to get accomplished what needed to be done.
"I started to get bids and quotes last fall," Camburn said. "Around March I started going around and seeing who could help us. I went to Mr. Bobby Martin and he was very generous and played a big part in all of this coming together."
The Walnut pool received new pool pumps and filters, while replacing the tiles and plaster inside the pool. As a part of the renovations, Camburn said that grout work will be handled in the coming months in the area surrounding the pool.
Martin, who serves as Chairman of the Board at The Peoples Bank, was joined in donations by: Terry Abby, Don Owen of Abby Manufacturing, Matt Brown of Fuse, LLC., Duncan's Pharmacy, Treesap Medical Center, Tomlinson Farm and Building Supply, Hopper's Battery, Shopezy and Headhunters Salon.
"I just want to thank all of these people and businesses that supported this effort," stated Camburn. "We couldn't have done it without them. This is something that I know they are proud of and a great opportunity for them to give back to the community."
Camburn also thanked Walnut mayor Vicki Skinner and the Board of Alderman in Walnut for their support in the renovation process.
The Walnut community pool was built in 1959 and it's last major renovations occurred over 35 years ago. Camburn said that with the new equipment, tiles and plaster, the current pool should hold up well for at least the next 30 years.
Camburn has worked at the pool off and on for 23 years of her life. Her daughter, Stephanie Harris, is following in her footsteps with her involvement with the community pool over the years. Camburn said that this pool means the world to her and she sees after it with much care.
"I grew up coming to this pool and getting swimming lessons here," claimed Camburn. "This pool serves as a place that kids can come every summer and stay out of trouble."
Walnut's pool opens by Memorial Day each year and shuts down towards the end of August. During the summer months, water aerobics classes are taught in the mornings as well as swimming lessons throughout the day. The pool is available to rent for private parties and engagements as well.
Camburn and the Town of Walnut are currently searching for grants that will allow them to add a "splash pad" on the south side of the property before the summer of 2020.