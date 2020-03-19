Dusty Tennison, Tippah County Spelling Bee winner, with be featured on the 2020 Mississippi Spelling Bee which airs on MPB Television Monday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m. This annual event sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Educators is the state finals for the 93rd Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.
Tennison, daughter of Andy and Kathy Tennison, from Walnut Attendance Center won first place in the Tippah County Bee in January with the word “bonito,” meaning a fish in the mackerel family that is especially hard to catch. She has been participating in the County Bee since she was in fourth grade. She won the Tippah County Spelling Bee previously in 2018.
The Mississippi Spelling Bee was held at the MPB Television studios in Jackson on Tuesday, March 10.
For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.