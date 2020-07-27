TIPLERSVILLE • Wednesday, July 29 is the last day to register for the Hybrid Instructional Program option in the North Tippah School District. Earlier this month, the district announced that they would offer a choice of traditional on-campus instruction and online distance learning in the fall semester.
"The hybrid program is basically our form of distance learning where students will not be on campus to take classes," said North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith. "They may have to come back to campus to take assessments or state tests, or if they also receive some type of service."
Students choosing the hybrid program will still be enrolled at their regular school, but they will participate in virtual learning and complete their assignments at home. Teachers will assist students in working through weekly assignments with a mix of interactive and independent activities. The content and pace will match traditional school curriculum expectations.
The school district will be implementing Google Classroom for classes and schoolwork.
"With Google Classroom, students can communicate all their classwork and can insert documents and certain videos. With Google Meet, they can do a Zoom-type meeting, where students can be face-to-face at the same time. There will be a variety of things like that depending on the course, the age group of the students, and what class it is," said Smith.
There will be no orientation for hybrid students. Smith says hybrid students will meet with their principal prior to the start of school to provide their device and any documentation that might be needed.
Hybrid classes will follow the same academic calendar as traditional classes and students must be committed to learning. Attendance will be taken in accordance with the Mississippi Department of Education's attendance guidelines regarding hybrid learning. All North Tippah grading policies and procedures will apply during hybrid learning. Grab and Go meals will be available for hybrid learning students.
Smith stresses that some elective courses and opportunities may not be offered to full-time hybrid learning students. "If they're going to compete in extracurricular activities or sports, we are requiring them to take the traditional classes."
Students selecting to participate in hybrid learning may not transfer to traditional learning until the end of the nine weeks grading period. Students participating in traditional learning may transfer to the hybrid model at any time.
An application for North Tippah's distance learning option can be found online at www.northtippahschools.com. For questions, contact registration@ntippah.k12.ms.us.