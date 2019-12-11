Mr. Daniel Edgeston,74, was born June 2, 1945 to the late James and Beaula Edgeston in Falkner. He departed this life on Dec. 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Verser Edgeston of Ripley; two daughters, Tamico (Maurice) Spann of Canton, and Donna (Lee) Knight of Southaven; daughter-in-law, Victoria Edgeston of Blue Mountain; son/nephew Bradley (Aukeava) Edgeston of Tiplersville; four siblings: Rev. John (Lily Mae) Edgeston of Ripley, Essie Ree Edgeston of Falkner, Charlene Johnson of Ripley and Mattie Louise Edgeston of Ripley.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner.
Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.