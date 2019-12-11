Fannie Bennett

Fannie Ruth Caperton Bennett, 84, was born on March 9, 1935 to the late Gordon Caperton and Fannie Mae Jenkins Caperton in Iuka. She departed her earthly home on Nov. 29, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley.
She leaves to cherish her memories: five children: Harry (Martha)Bonds of Corinth, Texas, Mary (Eddie) Woods Sr., of Shorter, Alabama, Riley (Ruby) Bennett of Blue Mountain, Cathy Bennett of California, and Patricia Carter of Barton, Alabama; one brother, Joseph (Vickey) D. Ross of Sacramento, California; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Willie (Margaret) Robinson; two sister-in-laws, Bennie Mae (Herman) Nelson, of Tishomingo, and Catherin Southward of Flint, Misconsin.
Service were Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Terry Street Church of Christ. Interment followed at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley.
Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.