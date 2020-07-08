Gabriel Castillo Jr.

Born: Nov. 16, 1982 - Remains Found 6/23/2019
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gabriel (Gabe) Castillo Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas whom resided in Tupelo.
Gabriel went missing on Dec. 6, 2018, remains were found June 23, 2019. Gabriel loved collecting lowrider model cars, enjoyed rap and tejano music. Hobbies were connecting audio speakers, lights to vehicles and putting together model cars as a child. Gabriel was a hard worker and loved working on welding trailers and laying tile. Gabriel was a jack of all trades. Mostly he enjoyed the time he visited with family. Gabriel will be missed for his big caring heart, smile, laughter (he was such a joker), his frienship( he knew anybody and everybody) and always there when someone needed him.
Gabriel is proceeded in death by his paternal grandfather Daniel Castillo Sr., two uncles Jose Hernandez and Roman Castillo, Aunt Jesusita Deluna and Step Father Luis Alaniz.
Gabriel is survived by his mother Anita Hernandez, father Gabriel (Cindy) Castillo Sr., one son Gabriel (Piggy) Castillo III. Grandmother’s Elvira(Willie) Villanueba and Aurora Castillo. Sister’s Jessica (Gilbert) Alvarez, Belinda Herrera and Ashley Delagarza, brother’s Joe Castillo, Robert (Jaday) Alvarez, and Ernest Villarreal numberous nieces and nephews, one great nephew, aunts, uncles and cousin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Corpus Christi, Texas his home town. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
