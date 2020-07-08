Jimmy Hopper

James “Jimmy” Clayton Hopper, 67, passed away on June 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on March 28, 1953 to the late Marshall and Imogene Smith Hopper. He was a graduate of Ripley High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi. His career span as a purchasing agent included ITT and American Biltrite. He was a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Jimmy was a member of Ripley First United Methodist Church and also attended Ripley Presbyterian Church. His other activities included membership in both the Northeast Mississippi Community College Alumni Association and the University of Mississippi Alumni Association and Foundation.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and loyal friend to many. He loved spending time with his family and engaged whole heartedly in grandparenting with his cherished grandsons.
Jimmy was an avid sports fan a loyal supporter of Ripley High School and Ole Miss athletics. He loved his Tigers and Rebels and attended games for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat Richardson Hopper of Ripley; one daughter, Amy Hopper Adams (Bart) of Ripley; one brother, Todd Howell and one sister, Jennifer Howell Estes (Joe), all of Blue Mountain; two grandsons, Clay and Cole Adams both of Ripley and many special nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Marshall Hopper, his mother and step-father, Imogene and Harold Howell, one brother, Eddie Hopper.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service to celebrate his life was held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Providence Cemetery in Tiplersville with Rev. Jody Hill and Rev. Jason Franklin officiating.
Pallbearers were Larry Cole, Ricky Hurt, Greg Richardson, Kyle Smith, Ricky Settlemires, Jim Miller, Gary Parsons and Johnny Hallmark. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Dees, Rod Colom, Randy Criswell, Mike Long, Michael Harrison, Terry Dalton, Bill Page, Leland Stokes and Jimmy Pipkin
