Juanita Cross

Juanita McCown Cross passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She lived a beautiful and remarkable life of over 102 years. Juanita was born on Jan. 14, 1918, near Falkner, to Ernest and Frankie McCown. Her life spanned many great watershed events of our nation’s history and her heart was always filled with the spirit of kindness, understanding, courage and perseverance. She tasted the bitterness of sorrow along the way with early death of a baby sister, untimely death of her mother, and the long anxiety of her beloved husband’s missing in action status in World War II. But she also enjoyed so many of the sweet moments of life with her family and friends.
Her life’s story has been one of genuine love, service and friendship. She began her education in the small one room Cooper Hill schoolhouse. Later, after Blue Mountain College, she taught at the two- room schoolhouse at Mount Zion. Juanita worked for 43 years at the Bank of Falkner, beginning as a teller and retiring as Chairman of the Board. Juanita was a lifelong member of Falkner Baptist Church where her grandparents, Albert and Alice Conner, were charter members. Her heart always bubbled over with joy when she was around her many friends at Falkner sharing with them her wonderful sense of humor, love and compassion. She sweetened every victory and so othed every sorrow. As a wife, mother and grandmother, she was always there, providing confidence, wisdom and support. She was the mother whose encouragement and training guided us through our headstrong teenage years and whose confidence and support guided us through the hardest moments of life- always there, always ready to help. She lived her life to the fullest and experienced the sweet harmony of life in its perfect pitch.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Berlin Cross, her brother Neil McCown, sisters, Johnnie Weaver, Lou Ella Moser, Jamie Melvin and Elizabeth McCown.
She is survived by a sister, Lovie Alexander, four children, Freddie (Janice) Cross, Eddie (Betty) Cross, Tommye (Benny) Walker, Harold (Carolyn) Cross; 10 grandchildren, Steve (Katie) Cross, Cynthia (Richard) Roberts, Dr. Ginger (Reese) Hooge, Pam (Scott) Tupman, Patti (Johnny) McElwain, Dr. Kristi (Brian) Curry, Daniel (Julie) Cross, Dr. John (Catherine) Cross, Rocky Cross, Scott (Tina) Smith; and 19 great grandchildren along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, July 1, at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society and Batson Children’s Hospital.
