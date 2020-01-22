Chris Kennedy
Christopher Benjamin “Chris” Kennedy, 42, resident of Myrtle Community, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Chris were Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Moss Hill Baptist Church in New Albany with Richard Roberts and Joe Gullick officiating. Burial followed in Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Chris was born July 30, 1977 in New Albany, the son of Robert W. Kennedy, Jr of New Albany and Deana Dunlap Hardin (Johnny) of Myrtle. A Christian, he received his education in the Union County Public School System.
Blessed with a keen mind, Chris was employed as an information technology technician for the Toshiba Business Solutions for over 20 years. He was a lifelong resident of Union County and was married April 25, 2015 to the former Latosha Roberts who is employed as a personal caregiver in New Albany.
Chris will be remembered as a family oriented person who had a great love for music, animals and sport shooting. He was known for his great sense of humor and his zest for life.
Memories will also be shared by two daughters, Katie Sherrer (Matt) of Tupelo and Hannah Merritt of Myrtle, one sister, Lucretia Rodges (Edward) of New Albany, paternal grandmother, Edra Kennedy of New Albany and one granddaughter, Fendley Kaye Sherrer, an uncle, Shawn Dunlap of Lafayette County and a bonus mother and father, Leona Roberts (Doug) of Myrtle.
The family request that memorials be directed to Moss Hill Baptist Church, 1111 Moss Hill Rd., New Albany, MS 38652
Jean Orman
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, nanny and friend, Jean Barber Orman, 61, lifetime resident of Tippah County, went home to be with our Lord Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, Jan. 20 at Falkner Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Titus Mathis officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Orman was born April 13, 1958 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Dewey and Rosie Barber. She received her education in the Ripley Public School System and was married April 16, 1976 to her devoted husband, Eddie D. Orman who survives.
A devout Christian, Mrs. Orman was a member of Falkner Baptist Church. A homemaker throughout her life, she was employed as a nursing assistant in earlier years for Resthaven Rehabilitation Center and Diversicare. She was currently employed with Barkley’s Cleaners in Ripley as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Orman had a zest for life and will be remembered for her outgoing personality, the love she had for her family and the many friendships she made. Her pleasures included gardening and caring for her pets.
In addition to her husband of 43 years, she leaves two daughters, Amanda Barkley (Terry) and Ashley Barkley (Colby) both of Falkner, one sister, Lois Watson (Gary) of Falkner, three brothers, Hank Barber (Carrie), Richard Barber (Margaret) and Greg Barber, all of Ripley, her five wonderful grandchildren, Nicole, Miranda, Allen, Carlin and Abby Barkley and one great granddaughter, Isabella Smithy.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Miranda Renea Orman.
Joan Miller
On Wednesday morning Jan. 15, 2020, Joan Johnson Miller, 94, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness.
A Gathering of family and friends remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Miller were Monday, Jan. 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family burial followed in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Miller was born Feb. 17, 1925 in Glidden, Wisconsin, the last surviving child of the late Dan and Clara Schafer Johnson. She was married on Oct. 29, 1948 to her beloved husband, Floyd E. Miller who preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2018.
Former residents of Aurora, Illinois, Mr. and Mrs. Miller had resided in Tippah County since 1980. A Catholic and homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Miller had many talents that included knitting, crocheting and painting ceramics. She will be remembered for taking much pride in her flower gardens and her passion for reading.
A much loved mother, grandmother and friend, Mrs. Miller lived a beautiful life for 94 years and she will greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Memories will be shared by two daughters, Linda Swinford (Jimmy) of Ripley and Sandi Ingraham (Bill) of Newark, Illinois, seven grandchildren, Dana Davis, Daniel Davis (Ashley), Michael “Squirrel” Davis, Sarah Pattison (Grant), Jason Ingraham, Chris Swinford (Miranda) and Colt Swinford (Tabitha), 25 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters, four brothers and a great granddaughter.
Joan Carson
Joan Cobb Carson, 58, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12,2020 at her residence in New Albany.
A Service of Remembrance was held Friday, Jan. 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Toby Mardis officated. A private family burial followed in Mendenhall.
Joan was born Sept. 13,1961 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Burton Wallace Cobb Sr. and Annie Bell Thomas Cobb.
A member of Sanctuary Church in New Albany, Joan was a CNA caregiver and her pleasant personality inspired her family, patients and friends. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gospel music, watching TV and puzzles.
Joan is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Windham (Ricky); four grandchildren, Steven Hankins, Clair Windham, Joel Windham and Gracie Windham; five sisters, Deborah Garrison, Jamie Forester, Linda Bell, Loretta Dickerson and Leona Roberts; three brothers, Johnny Cobb, Eugene Quitman Cobb, and Burton Wallace Cobb Jr.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Hollis Cobb.
Henry Simmons
Henry T. Simmons, 72, was born on May 20, 1947 to the late James V. and Bessie (Foote) Simmons. He departed his earthly life on Jan. 10, 2020 at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford.
Henry T. Simmons, 72, was born on May 20, 1947 to the late James V. and Bessie (Foote) Simmons. He departed his earthly life on Jan. 10, 2020 at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Glinda Thomas Simmons; four children: Farren (Fred) Alexander of Cordova, Tennessee, Mia (Donald) Williams of Huntsville, Alabama, Kendall (Celesta) Simmons of Auburn, Alabama, and Thomas (Catarra) Simmons of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Drucilla (Willie) Brooks of Springfield, Illinois and Betty (Homer) Judon of Racine, Wisconsin. Service were Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Moses Chapel UMC in Ripley. Interment followed at National Cemetery in Corinth.
Jason Stubblefield
James Jason Stubblefield, 42, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at The North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a sudden illness.
Services remembering the life of Jason were Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. A private family burial was in the New Hope Cemetery near Blue Mountain.
Jason was born Dec. 12, 1977 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Mary Thurmond Mask of Blue Mountain and Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System, served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was a recent employee of Mississippi Paving Corporation.
A Christian, Jason will be remembered as a “jack of all trades” who could do anything he set his mind to. An avid outdoorsman, his pleasures included fishing, hunting and camping. He read his Bible daily, loved his family, his friends and was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memories will also be shared by two sons, Hunter and Daniel Stubblefield of Fulton, a sister, Cindy Rutherford (Cody) of Ripley, three brothers, Ricky Price (Jackie) and Earl Stubblefield both of Pontotoc and Dyrl Stubblefield of Carrollton, Georgia, a maternal grandfather J.W. Thurmond, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a two maternal grandmothers, Mary Lou Smith Thurmond, a maternal great grandmother who he had a special love, Johnnie Thurmond and his biological parents, James Tubbs and Kathy Mulligan.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Jason’s Pontotoc Park family for their love and friendship.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Stubblefield and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
Mary Street
Mary Ethel Yopp Street, 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley. She was born on July 17, 1926, to Homer Asa and Etta Jane Brotherton Yopp in Walnut. Mary was an Inspector for McGregor Manufacturing in Walnut and a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Graveside Services were Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Walnut with Bro. Jim Holcomb and Bro. Tim Bass officiating.
Mary is survived by one daughter: Kay Weatherly (Travis) of Walnut; two sons: Joe E. Street (Susan) of Starkville, Kenneth W. Street (Mary Joe) of Bartlett, Tenessee; six grandchildren: Allison Jones, Amy McRae (Jerry), John Street (Stephanie), Shannon Barrett (Jason), Lauren Powers (Tom), Holly Hicks (Jeff); 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Johnnie S. Street to whom she was married to for over 70 years; one son; Johnnie Street, Jr. two sisters: Jewell Rowland, Alice Ferrell; two brothers: Perry Yopp, Issac Yopp.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
