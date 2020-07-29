Unsolved mysteries aren’t only on television.
A homicide several miles north of Walnut in 1998 remains unsolved, 22 years later, and authorities are asking the public’s help to help crack the case.
Whoever shot to death a Middleton, Tenn. convenience store clerk remains at large. Authorities don’t know the killer’s name.
A reward remains unclaimed for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot Michael Bell at a state line convenience store north of Walnut on July 23, 1998.
Whoever shot Bell took a little money, but left hundreds of dollars in the cash register. Bell had previously indicated to friends that he was in fear of his life, investigators say.
Bell’s killer’s age would now be mid-to-late 40s. The individual was described shortly after the shooting as about 5-10, 150 lbs., and last seen driving what is believed to be a four door Saturn car or another small GM vehicle. The vehicle came from Mississippi and returned there after the shooting, investigators believe.
The old song goes: “The night has a thousand eyes.” So does the day. And with those thousand eyes are two thousand ears. Someone, somewhere, knows crucial information that can put a killer behind bars, and help bring closure to Bell’s family and friends.
Until that person steps forward, a killer walks free, perhaps rubbing shoulders with you or your family or friends, free to kill again.
Those with information should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND.
Until someone tells what they know, someone else has committed the perfect crime.
They’ve literally gotten away with murder.