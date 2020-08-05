With schools returning to session, parents, children, school teachers, administrators and more are abuzz with activity. For those who do not work with the schools and do not have children in school, the beginning of the school year may seem unimportant. The return of school, though, should be observed by anyone who drives. The end of summer break marks a need for increased awareness and safety when driving.
After months of driving through school zones at the regular speed limit, it’s time to slow our speeds. School campuses are once again populated with children. During regular school hours and during school activities such as sporting events, we need to slow down and observe as we drive through these areas.
Even outside of school areas, the school year has an effect on how we need to drive. In mornings and afternoons, we need to have an eye out for school related activity on the roads. There will be school buses stopping to load or unload children. There will be children standing near the edge of the road waiting for buses. There will be children walking to and from school. There will be teenagers driving on their newly earned licenses.
It’s easy to be cavalier and tell yourself that their parents should teach them caution, that it isn’t your responsibility to have your eyes out for all of these children. When it comes down to it, though, they’re children and we are adults. A tragedy can take place in a matter of moments and effect untold numbers of lives.
Just imagine the repercussions - not the legal ones, the real life ones - of running over a child in a school zone. That child’s life would likely end. Their parents’ and siblings’ lives would be permanently altered. Other children on the campus would bear emotional scars for life. The emotional effect on the driver would be unimaginable.
When the possible ramifications of a lack of caution are truly considered, every possible effort towards safety seems justified.