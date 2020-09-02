This year has been challenging on so many levels, but we are encouraged to see the efforts and donations made to Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
The annual Dance Like the Stars event has become popular in its 15 years. Even with a global pandemic, fewer participants and the switch to a virtual event, this year’s seven dancers raised over $259,000 dollars for clubs across the region. This year’s grand champion, Lisa Settlemires of Ripley, raised $54,608 alone, and runner-up Lindsey Chaney of Tupelo wasn’t far behind, raising $54,265.
The decision was made to have fewer participants in this year’s event because of COVID-19 and to limit the number of people at the BancorpSouth Arena. This year’s event had a smaller pool of volunteers and less time to prepare. Despite all of this, six of the seven dancers raised over $20,000.
This money will go a long way to help Boys & Girls Clubs with its summer programs and help purchase extra supplies needed because of COVID-19.
The clubs in our region serve over 2,000 youth with locations in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford and New Albany. We applaud the efforts of everyone involved to step up and continue to support this organization. It is important to remember these groups, even in the toughest of times, because this is when they need our support the most.
It’s clear from the success of this year’s event, this will continue to benefit children in our region for years to come.