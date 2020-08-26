There just aren’t enough hours in a day to do everything I need to do or everything I want to do. Sometimes I need to take a vacation to catch up on my to do list.
A normal day for me consists of working at the Sentinel until 5 p.m. or later, then going home and cooking supper. We eat and rest up a bit from the long day. By this time it is 7 p.m. I then go out and work in my garden, weeding and picking vegetables. When it gets dark, I go inside, hot and eaten up from bug bites.
My heart rate is usually elevated from the heat and I rest a bit more.
Now it is 10 p.m. and I still have tons to do. The dishes need to be washed. The floor needs to be swept. The tables and counters need to be wiped down. I need to put a load of clothes in the washer and dryer.
Wait. What time is it? Midnight. I’m tired. I think I’ll just go to bed.
There are so many things left undone. Those vegetables I picked need to be canned and frozen. That will take a while. I still have tons of clothes to wash. My floors are looking rough. I need to get them mopped and shined. My bathroom needs to be cleaned. I need to paint the cabinets in there too. Everything needs to be dusted.
The bedroom needs to be cleaned and organized and so does the laundry room. I don’t want to even look in Micah’s bedroom and bathroom. Aargh! Will the list ever end?
These are just the things that have to be done. What about the things I’d like to do? I don’t think I’ll ever have time to go to the gym- or finish reading the myriad of books I have started– or paint those canvases under the bed – or play with my camera – or…
Sometimes taking a vacation from work is the only way to catch up.
A while back I did just that. During my vacation, I canned vegetables and cleaned my living room and kitchen. I mopped the floors and finally got them waxed. They were so shiny. I also got all the clothes washed and my cabinets in the kitchen organized. I did all my usual running around, grocery shopping, cooking, gardening and cleaning.
I had a very productive vacation from the Sentinel and am pleased with what I did get completed. It’s about time I did that again. My birthday is in a few weeks. Maybe I can take a catch up vacation then.