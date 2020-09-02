Monday is Labor Day. This holiday is set aside to honor American workers and their social and economical achievements. Traditionally, it signals the end of summer vacations, swimming at the lake, late afternoon barbecues and of course the wearing of white. To many people, it is a day off from work to have fun and rest and to others it’s just another day of commerce
Peter J. McGuire, a carpenter and labor union leader, came up with the idea for a labor day and proposed it to the Central Labor Union in New York City in 1882. The first Labor Day holiday was held in that city on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed into law the federal holiday declaring the first Monday in September Labor Day. By this time 32 states were already celebrating this “workingmen’s holiday.”
Today, many working men and women do not get a day off to celebrate this holiday. Commerce doesn’t stop for a day; all travel does not cease; people continue to get sick; and crimes and emergencies still happen. We can buy groceries, clothing and other retail items on Labor Day because someone labors. We can travel by air, bus or train on Labor Day because someone labors. If we break our arm, we can see a doctor or nurse on Labor Day because someone labors. If our house catches on fire on Labor Day, firemen will come to our aid because someone labors.
I am one of the fortunate who does get to take the holiday off but I have to prepare ahead of time to be able to. At the newspaper, we have early deadlines for the holiday. Articles and columns have to be written early. Ads have to be sold and designed early. Classifieds and legals have to be entered early. Pages have to be built early. Our Thursday will become Friday and our Friday will become Monday. By the end of the day on Friday we will know exactly how many pages will be in the paper next week, all advertising will be completed and most of our pages will be finished and sent to our printer. When we return to work Tuesday it will be just like any other Tuesday. Thanks to our extra work and preparation the only thing we will have to finish is the main news pages and jump pages
What will you be doing this Labor Day? Will you be barbecuing and boating at the lake? Will you be driving down to the coast for an end-of-summer mini-break or will you be just chilling at home after a long week at work? Whatever you are doing have fun and remember the men and women who are working Labor Day so your every day lives do not have to be interrupted.