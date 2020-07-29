Hello! I hope everyone had a great week around Chalybeate and Walnut?
Here’s the joke of the week. Why did the robber take a bath before he stole from the bank? He wanted to make a clean get away! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate was very busy once again this past weekend. With all the sunshine, people were out mowing their yards and enjoying the day. It was great seeing all the people at the country store buying fresh produce. I saw Helen Jones and her granddaughter. She was out enjoying some time with her.
I want to send a happy birthday wish to Randy Inman. I know that Angie allowed him some time off from doing so much work around the house since it was his birthday.
There is still a lot of work going on at Chalybeate School. So many teachers are working late on their classrooms preparing for the arrival of students in less than a week.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I saw Jimmy Taylor working around the medical clinic cleaning up the yard. He keeps it so nice around there. Keep up the great work, Mr. Jimmy.
The work continues around Walnut Attendance Center also as they prepare for the arrival of students soon. I know all the students will be very happy with all the projects going on at Walnut Attendance Center. The brick work is coming along on the new classroom additions. It looks nice.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name! Let’s continue to pray for Marshall Mullins. He is in the hospital in Memphis.
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the office at 662-837-8111.