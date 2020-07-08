I hope everyone had a great and safe Fourth of July weekend.
Here’s the joke of the week. What makes the calendar seem so popular? Because it has a lot of dates! Did you get it? I hope so.
Speaking of the wonderful weekend, it was very busy around Chalybeate and Walnut. The grills were smoking and the ribs were smelling good. The flags looked great in downtown Chalybeate honoring our freedom. I had the chance to see Betty and Dale Clifton over the weekend. Dale is doing so good. They were out buying their fresh produce and groceries and the country store in Chalybeate.
I want to say “Thank you” to Douglas Jackson for doing some bushhogging this past week. Mr. Jackson, is a very good person and always helping people.
I had the chance to see Jerry Crawford as well over the holiday. He and Linda are doing good. If you have never tried a piece of her coconut cake, you are missing out. She is a wonderful cook!
I told you Chalybeate was busy this past weekend.
Well, lets travel across the bridge to Walnut and see what was going on over there. Just like Chalybeate, many people were out enjoying the beautiful weekend. I saw Buddy Bell mowing his grass. He works hard keeping it looking nice.
Also, Pastor Nance celebrated his fourth-year love day over the weekend. The church family planned a drive-by parade for him and his wife. I had the honor of being in the parade and celebrating with them. Congratulations to Pastor Nance and the church family.
Our prayer list for this week consist of asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the Hopper family, Lavelle Doles, Dale Clifton, Hubert Bennett, Glen Hopkins, and the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the me at the office 662-837-8111.