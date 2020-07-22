I hope everyone had a great weekend? It’s time for the joke of the week. What did one wall say to the other wall? I’ll meet you in the corner! Did you get it? I hope so.
What a beautiful weekend again around Chalybeate and Walnut. There was a lot of people doing yard work even in all the heat. Douglas Jackson, Jim Jackson and Drew Jackson were mowing the Chalybeate Baptist Church lawn this past weekend. It’s looks very nice. Chalybeate School is still doing a lot of renovations for the upcoming school year. I had a small peak into the projects. The kids will so happy. Keep up the good work, Chalybeate School.
Let’s go across the bridges into Walnut. Walnut was very busy. I stopped by the hardware store to buy some paint for my mother and I had the honor of talking with Sean Smith. Sean was so helpful and kind by helping me get all the supplies I needed for the project. He and I talked about the good old days of sports.
The other week, I stopped by Walnut Attendance Center and spoke with Sonny Martindale, Linda Barnes and Trey Rolison. We were talking about the upcoming school year and how it will be a little different than most. They were all excited to be able to see all the kids again soon. Mr. Rolison has a lot of projects going on that he is trying to complete before August. The kids will so proud of all the additions he is adding to the campus. Keep up the great work!
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all familie. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord to give us hope, peace, joy and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the me at the office at 662-837-8111.