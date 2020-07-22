It is important to teach children the importance of health and wellness at an early age. There are a number of area activities that teach youth about fitness and nutrition. Activities like these, along with guidance from parents, teach valuable lessons. For many people, exercise and eating habits developed in youth will last a lifetime.
People who develop healthy, active lifestyles in youth often stick with them throughout life. Young athletes often grow to become active adults. Likewise, those who become “couch potatoes” as children also bring that lifestyle into adulthood. For too many, the unhealthy relationship with food and exercise becomes a lifelong struggle, as they go back and forth from effort to defeat.
The pattern can be changed as an adult, no doubt. Some people undergo total transformations in their adult lives. Still, it is easier to build on a foundation of good health than to adopt one as an adult.
Exercise and nutrition are often focused on as a way to change a person’s outer physical appearance. When it comes to health, though, appearance isn’t always an indicator of whether a person is on track. Even those at a healthy weight can suffer health risks if they are not practicing good nutrition and exercise habits. According, to fitness.gov, even people at a healthy weight can be at risk for major health risks that can cause illness or even death if they are eating a poor diet.
Learning good eating and exercise habits at a young age is becoming increasingly more important as health trends age. According to the same website, 17% of children and adolescents between the ages of 2 and 19 are obese. Risk factors for adult chronic diseases like hypertension and type 2 diabetes, it says, are increasingly seen in younger ages. These risk factors are often a result of unhealthy eating and increased weight gain.
To learn more about the risks of unhealthy eating and lack of exercise, or to find resources to help you or your children get on track, visit www.fitness.gov.