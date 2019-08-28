Life is not always fair. That is what we have been taught nearly our entire lives. Just when everything seems to be going right, something goes wrong. That is just the way life works.
Life is full of worries. But the way we can lessen the burden is by not worrying over the things we cannot control.
"Control the controllable," my former high school coaches used to tell me. In some of our games, everything seemed to be going downhill and collectively, we would all become really frustrated. But our coaches always reminded us that it was on us to control what we can control, and let those things that we could not control run their course.
This is something that has stuck with me ever since. While facing hardships in my life, it was in those moments that I remembered that it was of no help to worry and stress over the things out of my control but rather put all my energy and effort into things that could turn my situation around.
Pastors preach this same message. They will tell you that God gives battles to us sometimes for us to fight, so that when it is over, we will become stronger. Other times, the battles are not for us to fight, but rather they are God's and when we turn our fight over to Him, He will fight on our behalf.
Professional women's soccer player Ali Krieger said, "You can control two things: your work ethic and your attitude about anything."
Both of those qualities are something that I hope to obtain. If life is not going to plan, I hope that I work hard enough to fix the issue. If it is not in my power to fix it, I hope that I can maintain a positive outlook on whatever life has thrown my way.
Life is not fair but everyone goes through it. The people who control the controllable are usually the ones with a smile.