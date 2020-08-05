What would happen if everyone made an effort to give back to our community? Wouldn't that make our small towns better places to live? It wouldn't be hard, and we wouldn't have to do it overnight. We could start small with something like community service or community beautification and grow our efforts until we have a viable town, county, state, and beyond with businesses and outreach programs that enrich all of our citizens.
A new restaurant opening soon in Ripley has community development and enrichment as a long term goal for the project. Grace Eatery and Café owners Rob Hodges and David Wilson have a vision that goes beyond providing good food in a friendly atmosphere. The two plan to take the profits from the restaurant and invest them back into the community.
Hodges has been investing in young people for a few years with Leadership is Servanthood, where he teaches teenagers the value of hard work and community service. The group can be seen on weekends planting flower beds in front of businesses along the highway and downtown and performing other cleanup actions. They have turned many concrete curbside barriers into eye-catching storefront centerpieces that increase curb appeal and the city's charm as a whole.
With Grace, Hodges and Wilson want to continue the mission of servanthood. First, they intend to provide wholesome and healthy food choices that aren't readily available in Ripley in a welcoming environment full of friendly fellowship. Next, they plan to give back to the community and offer services that are much needed. Their vision includes a community garden, taxi and delivery services, community and youth centers, a shelter, a daycare, educational services, and more, all sponsored from profits made from the eatery.
Their vision is a great one. It will most likely take years to achieve, but it is reachable. They can't do it alone, however. They will need the support and patronage of residents of Tippah County. If you stop by and have a meal or enjoy a coffee, you help create the vision. If you help volunteer in the community garden, you contribute to the vision. If you offer to help teach a class at the community center, you will continue the vision.
Everybody can help the community one way or another. If we start now, who knows what we can accomplish. It doesn't have to be expensive, and it doesn't have to take up a lot of your time. Pick up trash in a parking lot or on the side of the road. Volunteer to read to children at the library. Join Ripley Main Street and help with one of their downtown beautification projects or volunteer at one of their festivals. Offer a smile and be kind to others. These are just a few ideas. There are so many other things we can do to enhance our towns and counties.
Little things go a long way. If you can do one small community service, you can start a domino effect that will bring amazing things to our area. Find some way to help and start today. You will be glad you did.