There are times in each of our lives that we all need a helping hand.
Whether it be a financial struggle, you need to borrow something to do a job, or whatever else the case may be, some outside help is much appreciated.
In my job, it is critical that I work hand-in-hand with the coaches in our schools in order to accomplish what I need to accomplish on a week-to-week basis. Coaches will text or call me to alert me of schedule changes or send me stats from a Friday night football game. Currently, I'm working on our Fall Sports magazine. The coaches and principals of these schools have been fantastic working around each other's schedules for me to come in and take team pictures.
I am so thankful for that.
So to me, I feel like it is my duty to return the favor. Anytime coaches will contact me, needing some information or other various things, I do my absolute best to get that to them in a timely manner because I know that they would do the same for me.
But the amount of help I receive in my life does not stop with my job. My family and church members are people who I lean on when I need help. If I need spiritual advice, I can go to my pastor. If I need to borrow a weed-eater, I can go to my Uncle Gaither. It may seem like little things but it sure goes a long way in helping lessen the load for whatever I need to accomplish.
Famous English writer Charles Dickens once said, "No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens for others."
I want to challenge every person who reads this to be that helping hand to others in need. In your workplace, at your church, to your family or maybe even to strangers. Your help in whatever they need will always come back to you whenever you need it.