Most of the time in our lives, in order to obtain something of value, we have to work for it.
If we want a new car, we better pick up a few extra shifts. Want a new house? You better work on a savings plan. Need a new wardrobe selection? Well, it's time to go set up near the highway for an all-day yard sale to help raise the money for the incoming new clothes.
It's just that simple. You have to work for it.
But not everything is about materialistic dreams, it's about goals and dreams in our lives as well.
I saw this cartoon picture many years ago on Facebook that, as I sit writing this, feels like it correlates to my thoughts. In the picture, there were two men underground with pick axes, chipping away at the dirt. On the far right side of the picture was a huge mound of diamonds sitting there for the taking.
As the two men worked from left to right in the picture, the man at the bottom was just inches away from potentially his greatest treasure find while the man at the top, while building up a lot of sweat, remained pretty far away from the diamonds.
The man at the bottom was meant to be an example to us all to never give up and to never stop working toward our goal. Both men entered the ground believing that something special was waiting for them and only one was going to get it. The man on the bottom may have been stronger, or more efficient with his swings but the pictured illustrated that it was not necessarily the man who worked the swiftest who got the prize but rather the man who was persistent and patient while working to the diamonds.
The moral of it all is, don't be like the guy on the bottom. Many of us give up just moments before our big break and we walk away from something we have put a lot of hard work into because we have not seen the results in our time. Goals are reached by those who never stop working.