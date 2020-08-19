Many people have their house numbers posted clearly at their home. Many people do not. Some people post the numbers for their ornamental or aesthetic value. Others may post them to make it easier for family or friends to locate their new place. We know that they might be needed in the event of an emergency, but many people might now realize just how important they can be when seconds matter.
Local law enforcement stress the importance of visible house numbers. It can be difficult to locate a home with no number posted or a difficult to see house number under good conditions. At night or in storms, while trying to travel quickly and filled with adrenaline, lack of proper marking can make it almost impossible to spot a home, he noted.
It isn’t only an issue for police - house numbers become very important whether it is law enforcement, paramedics or firefighters who are needed. It isn’t just important when you’re the one who needs help, either. Tippah County’s Emergency Management Director has pointed out that the numbers of other houses on a street help emergency workers know if they’re traveling in the right direction, are nearing their destination or have already passed it.
Firefighters say house numbers posted only on the house can be an issue, as well. If your home is on fire and the numbers are on the home, they’re obviously not going to help fire fighters locate you. Posting your house number only on the home loses its effectiveness in other situations, too. For example, if your house is not clearly visible from the road or you have a long driveway.
There are a lot of commercial options available for posting your house number. Garden stores, home furnishing stores and department stores offer yard signs, posts and more. There are several “do it yourself” options for posting your house number, as well. A simple piece of PVC pipe with the number on each side posted near the road can be effective if done correctly.
If you’re interested in doing something more decorative, here are some ideas. Plant a small patch of flowers near the road, post a hand-painted wooden sign in the center of the flowers. Group enough large terra-cotta pots of plants, painting one number clearly on the front of each. (You might want to elevate them.) Drive a large wooden post (8x8, for example) into the ground near the road and paint your number on each side that faces the road. If you have a fence or gate near the road, adorn it with large decorative numbers. You could also use a large wreath with decorative numbers (but make sure the other decorations do not obscure or distract from the numbers). You could even paint your number on a large rock or boulder and place it near the road.
However you choose to post your house number, if it’s not already up and visible, it’s worth doing. Increase visibility in any way you can. Ensure that the view is not obstructed from the road and the numbers are large enough to be seen. Adding a small spotlight would increase visibility for night-time.
You never know whether this small home-improvement project might help save a neighbor’s life or your own.