We all know and understand when a new month roll around, it’s my time to write, so welcome to another column of Tim’s Time.
Wow, what a strange August we are having with cool temperatures and a lot of changes for this upcoming school year.
I know our children are ready to have fun in school and enjoy learning new and exciting things while maintaining social distancing and following all the guidelines in place.
I started reflecting on the night before school. I can remember how we all had to get out of the summertime schedule and get back into the routine of getting up early and making sure we were not late for school.
This first day of school will hold so many memories for all students. The sound of the first school bell with 180 days of school ahead, face masks, and social distancing.
But, please allow me to encourage everyone to cherish these days. You need to remind yourself that you are in control of your life and your future. Learn, learn, and then learn some more. Because one day, you will wish you were able to go back to school. Trust me.
I do know times have changed so much for our school goers. They also have to prepare themselves for all kinds of required state tests. I know it’s tough to try pack in all the state-based information so you and your school can be successful, but, you can do it!
If you haven’t noticed this column is geared towards encouragement to all the school’s faculty, staff, and students. I have noticed so many teachers working so hard during the summer days preparing their classrooms and changing things around, adding protective shields just to make sure their students will be as safe as they can. To me, that means a lot. Teachers will have it tough this year, but it would not hurt us as parents to encourage and thank our children’s teachers for all they do to keep our children safe.
Please allow me to encourage all our children and young adults in high school to cherish these days of learning. Open your minds and soak up all the information you that you need in years to come that will affect your daily lives. Time will go by very quickly and one day you will look back and wonder where your life has gone.
In school, cherish your friendships with each other. After elementary school many won’t go with you to the same high school. After high school many will attend different colleges. Finally, after high school graduation night, many will move out of town and you may not see each other again until your high school reunion, if even then. So, cherish these days of friendship, because we don’t know what tomorrow holds. Remember, you went home on spring break in March and are just now returning to school in August. We really don’t know what tomorrow holds, but you can cherish today.
While you are cherishing these times and making it through all the changes also keep your mind made up that you are going to make it in life no matter what comes your way. Setting a goal is not the main thing. The important thing is deciding how you will go about achieving your goals and staying with a plan. Remember, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Never forget this: If you conceive it, and believe it, you can achieve it.
