You might rightly label the mindset of many Americans these days as “Covid Craziness.” The pandemic has certainly caused serious mental as well as physical and economic damage to our entire population. Corona ‘burnout’ has fueled much societal anger and dysfunctional behavior across the country.
In our own medical practice, this has become quite obvious when we seem to be writing more prescriptions for anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications than we are antibiotics!
My favorite old uncle used to have a saying that “There is only one FAIR thing around this place, and it comes to town just once a year every August.” Well, dear readers, there is not even that ONE FAIR THING coming to town this 2020 year due to the rising Covid-19 numbers.
The legacy of county fairs runs deep in rural Mississippi and I’m sure fuels fond memories for anyone reading this article today. And, there is a sad loss of so many of our other traditional social activities realized during this plague time, including ceremonies and gatherings such as weddings, funerals, graduations, homecomings, reunions, and revivals. Truthfully, I suppose we should simply feel blessed to be still counted among the living.
In researching some historical archives recently, I ran across the notation that the first Tippah County Fair of the 20th century was promulgated 110 years ago as a fundraising effort by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Their aim was to raise the needed money for the final completion and erection of ‘a monument to be dedicated to the soldiers who gave their lives in the War Between the States.’ Long story told short, that fair on the court square in November of 1910 helped the UDC ladies finally reach the monetary goal of $1,500. It took four years’ work gathering spare nickels and the occasional dollar bill donation to raise what then was a huge amount of money. (Recall that $1 was a good day’s wage for folks at that time and that $1,500 price tag equates to almost $50,000 in today’s money.)
Even 50 years after the great Civil War had ended, the physical and economic devastation left in its wake was still a grim reality for the South. These tireless ladies of the Tippah UDC Chapter never flagged in their efforts and finally the monument was erected in the middle of street on the southwest area of the court square in August 1911.
Despite what some across America may think about such monuments, folks who want them destroyed or even moved are quite misguided. These memorials in stone were not erected to celebrate the ‘Great Lost Cause,’ nor are they our ‘Second Prize Trophies in the War of the Great Southern Temper Tantrum.’
The women who brought these monuments to fruition were the widows, mothers, daughters and sisters to their men folk – soldiers who had given their all in a dreadful war. It is estimated that the 30 percent of Southern soldiers between the ages of 18-40 lost their lives between the years 1861-65.
Two out of three deaths during that war resulted from disease, not battle wounds. The bodies of 40 percent of the dead on both sides were never even identified. Many dead Confederate soldiers were left on the fields decomposing or simply thrown down wells or into ditches.
No, it was not for an ideology of harkening back to the antebellum south of blissful plantation life that this monument was erected. That fantasy world did not ever exist for these women. This marker was placed in loving memory of those men who died, most without even a proper grave, “unknelled, uncoffined, and unknown.”
Thus, this monument, along with many similar ones found across the South, is actually a cenotaph, an empty tomb which honors a person whose remains are buried elsewhere.
My paternal great-great-grandfather Abner O. South’s name is on a remarkable and beautiful cenotaph beside the Mississippi River at Alton, Illinois. He was a captured Confederate soldier in the Alton Island Union Military prison camp where he, along with hundreds of other men, died of smallpox. They were buried in a mass grave there. The course of the Mississippi changed over time and the island and its dead soldiers now lie under the deep river. You may view the cenotaph by Googling ‘Alton Island Monuments Images.’
Abner’s two sons Ira, and my great-grandfather J.H. South, also survived the war and were in all likelihood present at the monument’s dedication. None of these three Souths who had fought for the South ever owned a slave! This was true for the vast majority of Confederate soldiers who were farmers … poor men fighting a rich man’s war. Many fought out of patriotism for protecting their homes, or their states. Many simply fought because they were conscripted (drafted) into the army by the government.
I believe that the recent actions of those who would try to change the history of the American South by destroying all evidence of it are not only misguided, but malignant. Walter E. Williams, a professor of economics at George Mason University and widely-read syndicated newspaper columnist, has labeled the recent vendetta against all things connected to the Confederacy a pointless craze of “STATUCIDE.”
Professor Williams said recently, “There is very little new under the sun. The monument and statue destruction that we are witnessing has been witnessed in other times and other places. A tyrant’s first battlefield is to rewrite history.”
He wrote of the frightening example of the political purges of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who erased much of Russian history by renaming cities (including the capital city), by changing historical photographs and children’s history books, and by erasing all evidence of political figures from Russia’s Imperial past. Yes, his efforts were quite successful at establishing the Soviet Union and Communism.
Williams also wrote, “Most of the effort to rewrite American history has its roots among the intellectual elite on our college campuses whose message has been sold to predominantly white college students who have little understanding of how they are being used. Much of their current focus is on tearing down statues and changing any names that THEY deem offensive. They have denounced George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.”
Oh, I forgot to mention that Professor Williams happens to be a black man. Readers can contact him at wwilliam@gmu.edu.
The removal of monuments and statues has the potential to harm our society’s future understanding of its own history which contains both magnificently noble and disturbingly evil aspects … attributes which can sometimes be found within the same individual.
It is particularly poignant to recognize that 12 American Presidents were slave owners. The “Father of Our Country” George Washington owned over 300 slaves. Should we change the name of our Capitol and burn our $1 bills? Thomas Jefferson, certified presidential genius, but also the wealthy racist owner of over 600 slaves … should we tear him down from his pedestals, along with tossing all our nickels and $2 bills? Should we bomb Mount Rushmore?
Famed Civil War Union Army General and later President Ulysses S. Grant was the last American President to own slaves. Should we deface Grant’s tomb and rip up our $50 bills? Of course, President Andrew Jackson might deserve to be erased for his role in the Trail of Tears. Throw your $20 bills in the trash, Harriet Tubman will grace the next minting of the twenty. Jackson, Mississippi folks should prepare for a name change if the trend of fanatical political correctness continues.
My point is made, I hope. You’ve heard the tired cliché “It is what it is” until you are blue in the face I’m sure. Well, “IT WAS WHAT IT WAS” and no attempts at hand sanitizing our history will change the often unpleasant facts of history. We have had many imperfect leaders in our American past; there has been much death, destruction, and misdeed-doing over the years.
Our country’s mistakes over the past 250 years should not be either hidden or condoned, and certainly no vain attempts should be made to erase them. Beside each monument or statue could be erected a plaque or a stone that explains that person’s actions or the events in the context of the times in which they occurred. It has well been said that ‘those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.’
The misguided folks who promote “statucide” and the removal of monuments need to wake up to the harsher realities we are facing today. Our country’s time, energy and public money could be much better invested in finding solutions to our real and present dangers.