Our song service began on July 12 with a song from Bro. Terry Wilburn, which was placed on his heart while studying his Sunday School lesson. The scripture was Proverbs 8:6-11 and the song was, “More Precious Than Silver.” The truth and righteousness of God’s word is most definitely more precious than silver or gold or any desires of our hearts. With Elizabeth Dollar’s musical accompaniment, the congregation sang, “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart.” The Mathis Family then shared two selections with us; “I Will Trust In You” and “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven.” Bro. Don’s message this week was “How Jesus Was Moved” taken from Matthew 9.
“Then Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd. Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore, pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.’” Matthew 9: 35-38.
This passage began with Jesus doing several things, He was teaching, preaching, and healing. When He saw the multitudes, Jesus was moved with compassion. Compassion is a feeling in your gut that will move you to do something. Jesus was moved by compassion, a deep-seated physical desire to fill a need in the lives of these people. He saw how weary they were. As He looked at the multitude, He saw a field of sheep wandering aimlessly into danger. They needed a shepherd.
“Then behold, they brought to Him a paralytic lying on a bed. When Jesus saw their faith, He said to the paralytic, ‘Son, be of good cheer; your sins are forgiven you.’ And at once some of the scribes said within themselves, ‘This Man blasphemes!” But Jesus, knowing their thoughts, said, ‘Why do you think evil in your hearts? For which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven you,’ or to say, ‘Arise and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins’ – then He said to the paralytic, ‘Arise, take up your bed, and go to your house.’ And he arose and departed to his house.” Matthew 9: 2-6.
Jesus wanted them to realize that He held the power from God to forgive sins as well as to heal. As Jesus looked out on the crowd of people, He told His disciples that the harvest was plentiful, but the laborers were few. He called on them to pray for more laborers the reap this harvest. There were many people who needed to be ministered to. They needed more prayer-ers to ask for more shepherds. More shepherds were needed to minister to the needs of the many hurting people.
Today our churches need to work together to minister to our communities and bring God’s love to hurting people. There are many people out in our communities who are scared and confused. Our world becomes more frightening every day. Everyone is unsure of what tomorrow will hold. There are people out there who feel alone. They do not know that Jesus is right there with them through it all. Some feel small and insignificant. We, as Christians, need to show how God is with us. We need to share not only the scripture, but how we were once where they are and what Jesus has done to fill us with hope, strength and courage.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us during this transitional period. Bro. Don’s blog Cellar Chatter is also available to see on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Schools will be reopening soon. Please remember to pray for the children, staff, and all involved with trying to maintain a safe environment for all. Be kind to parents making decisions for their families, everyone has a right to do what they feel is best for their children and family. Be supportive of each other. Pray for each other.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we have hopes of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.