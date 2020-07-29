Our July 19 services began with our music service. The congregation sang “His Name Is Wonderful” and “When We All Get to Heaven.” The Mathis Family sang “There Was Jesus” and “In A Land Where We’ll Never Grow Old.” Bro. Don’s message came from John 16:1-15.
“There things I have spoken to you, that you should not be made to stumble. They will put you out of the synagogues; yes, the time is coming that whoever kills you will thing that he offers God service. And these things they will do to you because they have not known the Father nor Me. But these things I have told, that when the time comes, you may remember that I told them. And these things I did not say to you at the beginning, because I was with you. But now I go away to Him who sent Me, and none of you asks Me, ‘Where are You going?’ But because I have said these things to you, sorrow has hilled your heart. Nevertheless, I tell you the truth. It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you. And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: of sin, because they do not believe in Me; of righteousness, because I go to My Father and you see Me no more; and of judgment, because the ruler of this world is judged. I still have many things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. However, when He, the Spirit of Truth has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. He will glorify Me, for He will take of what is Mine and declare it to you. All things that the Father has are Mine. Therefore, I said that He will take of Mine and declare it to you.” John 16:1-15.
Jesus told us in John 14:6 that He is the truth. The only way to understand truth then is to look at Jesus. In the King James version of the Bible, John 16: 1 reads “These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended.” Offended in this context means causing someone to stumble or fall away. In this case Jesus is telling the disciples things that will happen so they will be ready for it, they will be able to continue their mission regardless of the suffering. Jesus tells them He will be leaving them but that it will be better for them as He will send a helper, Holy Spirit, to help guide them. Holy Spirit will be a “convector,” a convincer, and a reprover. He will convict the world of sin, the biggest being the sin of unbelief; of righteousness, that people will continue to see Jesus; and judgment; that because Jesus was judged so will we all be judged.
The Holy Spirit is also a repetitive speaker. Repetition is the only way we get the message. The Holy Spirit does not speak His own words. He will speak what He hears from God. He will speak of the things to come. His words will glorify Jesus. He will speak of Jesus and what Jesus has and will pass it on to us. If you want to know Jesus and do the things Jesus would want you to, then you must listen to the Holy Spirit.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us during this transitional period. Bro. Don’s blog Cellar Chatter is also available to see on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Schools will be reopening soon. Please remember to pray for the children, staff, and all involved with trying to maintain a safe environment for all. Be kind to parents making decisions for their families, everyone has a right to do what they feel is best for their children and family. Be supportive of each other. Pray for each other.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we have hopes of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.