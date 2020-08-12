Greetings and a Godly day to all of my readers today. I hope you are acknowledging the blessings of the Lord. In every aspect of the Christian life, there is no greater word or truth than the meanings and applications of God’s grace in our lives.
Let’s consider some definitions of grace. It has been described as God’s undeserved, unearned, unmerited favor. By an acrostic it has been declared God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense. And it has been simply called Divine Favor. All of these are true and yet none truly are adequate in describing this great Bible word and doctrine.
There are so many verses on this word in the Bible. It is hard to pick only one or two out to talk about this great subject. But because of our limited space we must do so. So notice with me today 1 Corinthians 15:10 where the Bible says: But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed on me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.
As a believer Paul the Apostle (the inspired writer of this verse) looks at his life past and present and says some things about God’s grace for all of us who are believers.
(1.) Grace is where we Stand – He says, by grace I am what I am. Our current condition as believers is by grace. Our salvation, our safety, our security, our sustenance and all that we are is by grace.
(2.) Grace is where we Start – He says, his grace which was bestowed on me was not in vain. That is specifically, God’s grace. Has God’s grace been bestowed on you? Well if you have been saved and are heaven bound, it has been. In fact, even before we were saved there was a sense in which we were already recipients of God’s grace. Let’s make sure it was not bestowed in vain and let’s finish well.
(3.) Grace is where we Shine – Paul also says, I laboured more abundantly than they all (other apostles); yet not I but the grace of God which was with me. Paul is not being boastful of himself or his labors. To the contrary, he is bragging on the grace of God. He said it was the grace of God with him to enable, to energize, to excite, to effect, to encourage, to enlarge, to establish, to extend his labors for the Lord. If we shine it will be by the Grace of God.