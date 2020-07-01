With Independence Day in mind, I just want to say how glad and thankful I am to be an American. How about you? It is true that we have many problems in our great land. It is true our future is uncertain, but I am not ready to give up the ship just yet. Are you?
Thank God the winds of change are blowing and thank God we have a great heritage and history as a nation. We have made some mistakes, but we have been a friend, a protector and provider for many of the other nations in this world. There is no place like America, and that is not elitism. That’s just plain fact. When the former Prime Minister Tony Blair of Great Britain was once scolded by a political rival for singing the praises of America, he replied by saying, “Well, I determine the greatness of a nation by all the people trying to get to it and become a part of it." Well said.
I was thinking of one of our great leaders of yesteryear, Mr. Samuel Adams (1722-1803), a cousin to the Presidents John and John Quincy Adams. A great patriot known as the “Father of the American Revolution,” he instigated the Boston Tea Party, signed the Declaration of IndePendence, and called for the First Continental Congress and served as a member of Congress until 1781. He also served as Governor of Massachusetts.
As were many of our founding fathers, he was a Christian and was not ashamed of it. He proposed on the second day of the Continental Congress that the session be opened with prayer. He said the right to freedom was the gift of the Almighty. He said the rights of the colonists as Christians … may be best understood by reading and studying the institution of The Great Lawgiver and Head of the Christian Church, which is to be found clearly written in the New Testament. In his will, he left these words, “Principally, and first of all, I resign my soul to the Almighty Being who gave it, and my body I commit to the dust, relying on the merits of Jesus Christ for the pardon of my sins”.
We as a Christian America have a great heritage, do we not? The revisionists of our history would have us ignore, forget, or not even be aware of these men and their sayings, but it does not change the facts. Most of our Founding Fathers were Christians and they put this nation on a good foundation. Thank God for liberty and freedom. Thank God for America. Have a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration. God bless the USA.