Greetings to one and all today and I hope you have had a blessed week in the Lord. My thoughts today are on the subject of joy. Unless you are talking about Jesus himself, I don’t know how you could have a more delightful subject. In fact, many years ago I read someone’s acrostic definition of JOY and it went something like this: J = Jesus and O = Others and Y = You. That’s pretty simple but pretty profound.
I want to give you a few Bible verses about joy and just remind you that the Bible is a book of joy. Some people think that the Bible is only about judgment or sin or Hell, but that just isn’t true. It is a joy book. Notice with me some verses or portions of some verses. Nehemiah 8:10b: for the joy of the Lord is your strength. 1 Peter 1:8: yet believing, ye rejoice with Joy unspeakable and full of glory. John 15:11: These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full. Psalms 51:12: Restore unto me the Joy of thy salvation. Obviously these are just a few and there are hundreds more references when you add the kindred words rejoice, rejoicing, merry, glad and others.
Now let’s notice three simple thoughts about joy:
(1) The Strength of Joy – In Nehemiah 8:10 we noted the verse which said, the joy of the Lord is your strength. To fully appreciate that statement you would need to read that book and see how a group of “weak” people came together in the joy of the Lord to rebuild the city of Jerusalem. Joy is a great mover and motivator. That is why humor can play such a large role in creating enthusiasm and momentum. People like to laugh and joy is contagious.
(2) The Stealing of Joy – Satan would like to rob all of us and all of our churches of any joy. He knows the power of joy. The Psalmist David, after committing his sin of adultery with Bathsheba when confessing in Psalm 51:12, asked the Lord “to restore unto me the joy of thy salvation”. Sin is the devil’s tool to remove our joy. So let’s keep sin and Satan out of our life.
(3) The Source of Joy – Real joy is more than just having fun or just being happy. The Bible says that we are to rejoice in the Lord, not in things or places or even people. However, if we can and do rejoice in the Lord, that makes our joy in things and places and people more valid because the Lord gives us a “fullness” of joy. A merry heart doeth good like a medicine says Proverbs 17:22 and a merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance, Proverbs 15:13. There truly is joy in Jesus through his Word and by his Spirit.