Greetings friends and once again I hope you are well and prospering in these days. I want to encourage you today, especially in your Christian life to stay in the race. Now, I know the world talks about the “rat” race, but I’m talking about the Christian race. The Bible says in Hebrews 12:1,2 that we are to run the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of our faith.
In talking about that race I was reminded by a friend recently of an experience between the late actor Charlton Heston and movie producer Cecil B. DeMille. Heston, while they were making the blockbuster movie Ben Hur a few decades ago, was told by DeMille to learn how to drive the chariot specially for the climactic chariot race at the end of the movie. So, Charlton Heston proceeded to take lessons and learn how to drive a chariot pulled by four horses abreast of each other. However, after learning how to drive the chariot, Heston approached Producer DeMille and said, “Cecil I’m pretty sure I can drive the chariot all right, but I’m not sure I can actually win the race. With a reassuring smile DeMille responded, “Heston you just stay in the race and I’ll make sure you win! Wow.
Does that resonate with you? It sure does with me. I just wanna stay in the race. As the apostle Paul said in 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have finished my course.” That’s what I want to do. How about you? There are many obstacles, adversaries, and pitfalls in this race as you know but we are not running alone. Christ said he would be with us all the way to the end and we are not running against each other. We are actually admonished to help each other. We are pressing toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
So, dear friend, let’s just keep running and our Father in heaven will make sure we win.