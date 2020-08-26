Greetings again friends. Thanks for reading our articles from week to week. I hope they are an encouragement and blessing to you.
My thought today is from 1 Peter 2:2,3 which says, “as newborn babes desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby; if so be ye have tasted that the Lord is gracious.”
My thought today has to do with “taste” as is referred to in verse 3. I haven’t thought much about the importance of our ability to taste until recently when I had Covid 19, the Coronavirus or Chinavirus. Anyway I had it. It was bad. I didn’t have it as bad as some but worse than most probably. I’m over it, out of quarantine, just weak and trying to get my strength back. One of the symptoms I had was that I lost my appetite, my taste and smell. Never before have I lost my taste. Nothing tasted good or bad. Wow it was terrible.
So I’ve studied up a little on this. The tongue has bumps and those bumps are called papillae and they contain “taste buds”. These taste buds have microvilli and the microvilli send messages to the brain about how something tastes. There are five universally accepted basic tastes that are perceived by our taste buds: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami. Obviously, you can lose your taste from various reasons, though temporary most of the time.
Enough about that, I want to say The Lord Tastes Good. AMEN!
I mean if you have ever been saved by His grace you know He tastes gracious. Some synonyms for the word gracious in our text are: better, easy, goodness, kind, virtuous, pleasant (as opposed to harsh, hard, sharp, and bitter). You get the message.
Obviously, there are some things that are good to our taste buds on our tongue in our mouth. Life could be very boring and mundane without those taste buds. It scared me a little when I lost my taste with Covid. But what would be worse would be to lose our “taste” for the Lord. I never want to do that so let’s watch out for the “sin infection” that might hinder or effect the taste buds of our soul.