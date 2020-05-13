We’re excited about what the future has in store for Ripley and our businesses. As you know, it’s more important now than ever to shop local and support our local businesses, as they are the heart of the community. The current events that communities across the U.S. are facing are unprecedented and this pandemic has certainly changed our way of life. I feel certain that if we support our shops and restaurants during this time that they will thrive when our world gets back to normal.
On a different note ... we’ve been working on exciting things at Ripley Main street and applying for grants for beautification and park projects. We’ve received three grants so far adding up to over $66,000.
We are working on plans with the City for a small park off Main Street. The name of the park will be Nance Park, after the J.C. Nance family. It will be a quaint, relaxing place for people to spend time outdoors. So far, we’ve received two grants for this project and we’re working on more. Mississippi Hills Association awarded us a grant for $20,000 for the historical aspect of the park. There will be a large interpretive sign with a map of Downtown. The grant also includes money for sidewalks, benches, fencing, historic markers, and wayfinding signs at both ends of Downtown directing people to the park, shops, restaurants, etc. The other grant is from the Mississippi Council of Developmental Disabilities and is for $43,620. We will have a swing set that includes a wheelchair accessible swing, LED swings, and outdoor musical instruments. Nance park will be a safe place for children to have a unique experience. Our future plans will also include a small gated dog park.
Another grant is through The Mississippi Hills Association and is for a Blues Alley! I’m super excited about this project. The alley behind Stella Boutique and the Dixie Theater will get a nice makeover. The city has done a great job cleaning it up and it’s all prepped for work. We will add pavers, lights, a couple of bistro tables, plants and paintings of North MS Blues Musicians and lyrics from blues songs! The Ripley High School Art students will help with painting the artwork. This will be an absolutely unique addition to our town. We want to highlight the history of the Mississippi Hill Country Blues.
Ripley Main Street Farmer’s Market will begin June 6th in front of the Ripley Courthouse. The market will be every Saturday 7-11 am. Vendors will be spaced out according to the CDC guidelines and customers will have the option to drive by and pick up their items. If you are interested in setting up at our Farmer’s Market, please email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com.
Shop safe, shop smart and shop small.