September is National Suicide Prevention month. Still a taboo to discuss, suicide is a problem in our society and silence isn’t making matters any better. That said, responsible and careful discussion is important. Instead of over simplifying the causes of suicide or dramatizing it, we should strive to inform ourselves on the facts. To someone who doesn’t struggle with any kind of mental illness, suicide may seem like an unimportant subject. However, all of us have likely been touched in some way by suicide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 45,000 deaths in the United States were attributed to suicide in 2016. Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the nation that year. By those figures, someone in the country died as a result of suicide approximately every 12 minutes.
The good news about these numbers is that there is hope. Spreading that hope and arming ourselves with information can help the community work to lower these numbers. We can start by watching out for our loved ones.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the following are warning signs of suicide: talking about wanting to die, looking for a way to kill oneself, talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose, talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, talking about being a burden to others, increasing the use of alcohol or drugs, acting anxious, agitated or recklessly, sleeping too little or too much, withdrawing or feeling isolated, showing rage or talking about seeking revenge and displaying extreme mood swings.
According to the AFSP information, the more of these warning signs are present, the greater the risk may be. Although the warning signs are associated with suicide, they may not be what causes it.
If you believe someone you care about may be suicidal, the AFSP suggests:
Do not leave the person alone. Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Seek help at an emergency room or from a medical or mental health professional.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free service that is available around the clock throughout the week and weekend. Suicidal individuals or those around them can call it for support.
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health also offers a helpline at 1-877-210-8513. This number is also available around the clock. The MDMH offers a range of services, including crisis stabilization units.